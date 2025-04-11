Fandom Pulse

Jim Nealon
Apr 11, 2025

Fantasy progression, if I have it right, works like "leveling up" in RPGs, or like characters performed in older/pulp-type series, where junior officers or ratings would be in stories and get promoted, injured, or other effects in books. The changes get used through the series, until a character gets too senior and "retires" out as protagonist. Good approach, and makes for better narration and flow control. Highly surprised that Baen hasn't found new authors to write like this, as Weber and Ringo did in the 90s.

Richard Davis
Apr 11, 2025Edited

Phil Tucker's "Bastion" is another excellent academy progression series to check out, and it's completely indie.

