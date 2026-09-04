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Halseyinks's avatar
Halseyinks
27m

The Parallax point is interesting too ignoring the later canon completely changes how Hal’s actions read.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
1h

Ironic, since John Stewart was stoping a race war, that made him a Green Lantern, and got Hal Jordan’s respect. Now both Vanessa Baden Kelly and Frankey Smith are trying to start a race war, using an I.P. to do it.

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