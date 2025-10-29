Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Oct 29Edited

Jon Stewart is a GREAT DC character. He's a minority done right. Instead of race swapping Hal Jordan, DC created a new lantern, Jon Stewart, and from everything I've seen with Jon Stewart in it, the character is done very well so I hope they don't screw that up in this show. That said I am disappointed that David Ramsey, who played John Diggle in the ARROW series, wasn't the actor cast to play Jon Stewart. Towards the end of the series run when he found something that was glowing green (in the episode we only see the glow and not what it is) I was soo excited that maybe they were hinting that Ramsey would be Jon Stewart in the then rumored LANTERNS series.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture