It’s sure interesting watching video games collapse as they continue to get accolades for their woke achievements. It’s almost like nothing ever happened in 2024, and everyone forgot what occurred. However, we’re seeing similar in real-life politics with the elections last evening. Something I’m not surprised about, though it doesn’t bode well for the future of America.

While that was going on, I put out a new novel on Kickstarter, this one a little different. I appreciate the folk supporting my main space opera sci-fi work, and I like to experiment with different genres, so I’m trying a sports romance called Break Point: A Tennis Academy Romance on Kickstarter. It’s very much outside my general audience wheelhouse, but we have all sorts here on Fandom Pulse, so if you like the genre, check it out! If not, no worries, sci-fi is still my first love.

