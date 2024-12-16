Kraven the Hunter set a new record for Sony Marvel with the lowest box office opening weekend for Sony’s Marvel Universe besting Madame Web, which set that record earlier this year.

According to The-Numbers, Kraven the Hunter had a domestic opening of just $11 million. It brought in another $15 million internationally for a global gross of $26 million.

In comparison, Madame Web had an opening weekend of $15.3 million albeit it brought in over $6 million on its release day Wednesday February 14th and another $2.1 million on Thursday, which are not included in its opening weekend totals. By the end of its first weekend, Madame Web had grossed $23.5 million.

The $11 million opening is far lower than initial projections that had it making around $20 million.

Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory initially predicted the film would gross between $16 million and $24 million in its opening weekend. He specifically predicted it would do $20 million.

As for its entire run, Robbins predicted it will earn between $41.5 million and $72 million. He specifically predicted it will do $52.2 million.

However, the Wednesday before the film’s release those numbers were adjusted downward to a range of between $12 million and $17 million. He specifically projected a $15.6 million opening weekend.

Even with the projections being adjusted downward, the film still failed to even hit the low end of the range.

Box office analyst OMB Reviews predicts the film will be pulled from theaters and its box office grosses “will drop like a rock” due to its abysmal opening weekend.

He said, “I imagine this movie will drop like a rock next weekend and will probably be pulled from a lot of theaters even in the midst of us going into a holiday Christmas frame.”

Given the film has only grossed $26 million globally and it had a $110 million production budget, OMB Reviews stated, “The film currently is around $152 million in the red. It’s not going to make that money back.”

“You could argue that the film is not going to be the biggest box office loser of the year because there’s films with a lot higher budgets that did also really bad. Still, it’s going to be one of the worst performing films of the year. No lie. No doubt in my mind. And I do think that it’ll probably be on our list of top 10 biggest box office flops of 2024 once the numbers all come in,” he added.

What do you make of Kraven the Hunter’s box office performance in its opening weekend?

