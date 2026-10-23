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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
1h

Diversity is not needed for anything to be successful. What you do need is a close-knit group of obsessed and driven people that have a dream and capacity to achieve it. This group can be diverse - but what matters is motivation and ability. It very much might include women - but it has to be overall male-coded.

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