In a post on X dated November 27, 2024, video game designer and writer Chris Avellone stated that he had an experience with a BioWare producer regarding the studio’s hiring practices. He described the matter as potential grounds for a lawsuit but said it was “a story for another day,” without providing further details at the time.

In a follow-up post in October 2026, Avellone elaborated. According to him, when applicants applied to the studio, the producer would review their LinkedIn profiles to see which posts they had liked. If the producer disagreed with the political or social content of those likes, he would advocate against hiring the individual on that basis.

Studios make personnel choices for many reasons. However, selecting or rejecting people on the basis of which posts they liked on LinkedIn is very peculiar because it prioritizes internal political conformity over other factors (like talent) that might otherwise determine whether someone can do the work. The results of that approach, whatever else contributed, are now a matter of record.

Avellone, lead designer of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords and former chief creative officer of Obsidian Entertainment, presented the account as based on his experience. No public response or denial from BioWare or Electronic Arts regarding the allegation has been documented. BioWare, developer of the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series, was closed by Electronic Arts in October 2026.

The claims concern the use of candidates’ online political activity as a factor in hiring decisions. As of October 2026, the allegations remain unverified by independent sources.