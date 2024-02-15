Life is Strange Video Game

Carolyn Petit wrote a monolith of lamentation at Kotaku over the lack of LGBTQ representation in games. He referenced the first-ever GLAAD gaming report and advocated for more queer games. The basis for his argument centers around the increase in LGBTQ gamers.

Non-gamers, the majority of the population, may shrug and ask, “Why does it matter if game developers make more LGBTQ characters and games?” The groomers at Kotaku and GLAAD know why. As Carolyn Petit said: “Now, with games a more important cultural force than ever, the influential media advocacy organization GLAAD has released its first-ever in-depth report examining how games are doing in terms of LGBTQ representation.” Young minds are pliable, the degenerate groomers at Kotaku and GLAAD know it.

Transvestite Carolyn Petit X Profile

The methodology used by GLAAD (partnering with Nielsen for a “custom” report) raises serious doubts about its reliability. Nielsen sourced data from 1,452 gamers. Actual data haven’t been made available, and from the methodology page we learn that the research sample was biased: “Nielsen fielded a 10-minute survey among active PC/console gamers in the United States with a boost sample of LGBTQ+ gamers.”

The transvestite from Kotaku points out GLAAD “research” found that 17 percent of active gamers identify as LGBTQ, yet only 2 percent of games on major PC and console storefronts are tagged as having LGBTQ content, and then based on this biased “research” he laments that the industry is falling short of “adequately” reflecting the LGBTQ player base.

The veracity of the research is being questioned though, X user Tebow posted:

Citing this biased GLAAD research, Carolyn Petit alleges that games are a refuge for many queer players: “For many of them, in this period when hundreds of pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation are being introduced, games may be something of a safe haven. According to GLAAD, 55 percent of LGBTQ gamers who reside in states where such legislation has been proposed or passed say they feel more accepted in the gaming community than they do in general public areas where they live.

Sixty-five percent of players in these states say that they depend on games to get them through tough times, and a whopping 75 percent say that games allow them to express themselves in ways they don’t feel comfortable doing in the real world.” Leaving aside the bias in the report, it would be fascinating to know how GLAAD and Nielsen framed the questions to the subjects for 55 percent of LGBTQ gamers who reside in states where anti-LGBTQ legislation has been proposed or passed to say that they feel more accepted in the gaming community. Smart money says they asked loaded questions.

GLAAD Logo

Kotaku's Carolyn Petit’s “capitalist argument for better LGBTQ representation” is a self-own. Carolyn Petit claims that “game developers are leaving money on the table, as LGBTQ players gravitate toward games in which they can see themselves reflected. Meanwhile, 60 percent of non-LGBTQ players say that playing as an LGBTQ character would make no difference in their decision to buy a game.” Accepting the biased GLAAD report’s claims that 20% of gamers are queer, that means gaming companies could potentially lose almost half of the 80% of gamers that are straight.

The groomers at Kotaku and GLAAD won’t highlight one important finding, a finding that invalidates Carolyn Petit’s whole argument for making games more gay. According to this GLAAD report, there has been a 70% increase in queer gamers from 2020-2023, despite only 2% of gay games having LGBTQ content. The lack of degenerate LGBTQ content clearly did not discourage queer gamers from playing games. In light of this huge increase, the only conclusion is that the groomers at Kotaku and GLAAD isn’t concerned about the well-being, safety or even intelligence of queer gamers. They simply want to use gaming platforms to expand the grooming of young pliable minds, damning their eternal souls to hell.

