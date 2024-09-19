Kotaku has been pushing some of the worst video game journalism in recent months, mostly led by Alyssa Mercante and her consistent attacks on gamers. Now, another Kotaku journalist is trying to get the Saber CEO and developer of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 canceled over leaving a comment on Asmongold’s YouTube Channel.

Ethan Gach, Kotaku Journo, went after the CEO after a comment by the CEO saying, “Hey man. CEO of Saber here. I love your videos. When we signed the deal to make Space Marine 2, all I wanted was a throwback game. We had the change to work on something which by its nature was ‘old school’. I can’t even comprehend many of the current games that we play these days. They are too complex and too much of an investment. We worked on Halo back in the day, and that game could be distilled down to the simplest of shooting loops, but it was entirely addicting. That is what we wanted to recapture. I hope that games like Space Marine 2 and Wukong are the start of a reversion to a time when games were simply about fun and immersion. I spent some time as Chief Operating Officer at Embracer and I saw games there that made me want to cry with their overblown attempts at messaging or imposing morals on gamers. We just want to do some glory kills and get the heart rate up a little. For me that is what games should be about.”

Ethan Gach from Kotaku went after him immediately, posting to X, “I asked Saber for comment on if this is really Matt Karch's account or not since it reads like anti-woke crusader slop but haven't heard back yet. The account was only created in May and the bio reads ‘generic male of sorts.’”

While gamers have been racking up a lot of wins lately in the culture war, video game journalist outlets like Kotaku have been pointing and shrieking, trying to get people canceled for enjoying fun games like Space Marine 2 and not giving into the DEI culture that they want gaming to devolved into. Gach followed his tweet up with a hit piece on Kotaku titled, “Why A Space Marine 2 Exec's YouTube Comment Became A Lightning Rod.”

In reality, there was no “lightning rod.” The only people outraged were failing video game journalists, while most gamers applauded the Saber CEO for saying what we all thought about games—that they should be fun and shouldn’t be heavy on political messaging.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has done just that. Most gamers love the game, giving it high reviews, and the game is currently breaking records for Warhammer 40,000 content. It goes to show that if you focus on a property, create something entertaining, and respect the lore of the worldbuilding, you quickly get success.

What do you think of Kotaku Journo Ethan Gach trying to cancel Saber’s CEO over Space Marine 2 and an innocuous comment to Asmongold? Leave a comment and let us know.

