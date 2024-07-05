We’ve known for a long time Kotaku video game journalists were completely unhinged, but no one goes crazier online than Alyssa Mercante. Since she was called out on her defense of Sweet Baby Inc. and the woke agenda, she’s increasingly done crazy things to continue to get attention and be in the spotlight.

Alyssa Mercante is terminally online and has come under criticism for her shilling for major corporations in video gaming as well as her attempting to parlay her Kotaku work into garnering e-simps for being an OnlyFans whore. It hasn’t worked very well in recent months, as she’s gotten more blowback than she’s gained any kind of fans. As Kotaku’s been imploding, her unhinged takes have gotten worse.

Her first incident of insane behavior occurred when she went after YouTuber Smash JT by messaging his wife on Facebook. She tried to convince JT’s wife that he was a bad person and seemed to want the woman to divorce her. Whether this was so Alyssa Mercante could have a shot at a single Smash JT remains unclear. Still, it marks some of the most bizarre behavior from a “professional journalist” online in recent memory.

When that controversy calmed down, Mercante famously called on gamers to physically fight her at a gaming convention if they didn’t like her woke agenda. With such a bizarre threat of physical violence, many became worried for her mental health, but YouTube sensation Vara Dark decided to take her up on it by saying she would accept a boxing match with her. Celebrity boxing promoter Keemstar was ready to organize it, but Mercante backed out, apparently afraid of Vara Dark’s prowess in the ring.

During these months, Alyssa Mercante has consistently been blocking and unblocking Vara Dark, using Vara’s platform when it was convenient for her to quote tweet and then run and hide to her protected audience on X.

July 4th got weird, however, when Alyssa Mercante DMed Vara Dark with the following messages:

When Vara didn’t rise to the bait, Alyssa Mercante went further and seemed to make a threat to her when she added a smiley and “I think it would be a smart move for you.”

In case it wasn’t clear as a threat, she told Vara again, “Just remember what I said.” Once she made this threat, she retreated behind a block once more.

Why she would message Vara Dark on a holiday to act so unhinged is unclear, though Vara Dark posted reminding her audience, “While criticism is fine, threats are not cool. That was the point of posting this. I don’t want anyone sending any her way. I do not like her, and she doesn’t like me, but let’s not stoop to such a low level. 👍”

While woke activists in gaming at Sweet Baby Inc. and their defenders often cry about harassment, they never reveal receipts, and yet they continue to attack people counter to them and make death threats regularly with impunity. People like Alyssa Mercante never get held accountable for her actions, and the hypocrisy in mainstream gaming journalism is clear.

What do you think of Alyssa Mercante threatening Vara Dark? Leave a comment and let us know.