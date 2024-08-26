Alyssa Mercante has been one of the worst grifters in video game journalism. Since coming to prominence during the Sweet Baby Inc. scandal, her actions, including pushing against gamers for the D.E.I. agenda, have gained her infamy on the levels of Anita Sarkeesian or Frosk. She’s threatened lawsuits before but has sent a legal demand letter to Kiwi Farms.

This year has been hard on Alyssa Mercante. The Kotaku journalist keeps throwing herself into controversies of her own making after the internet roundly mocked her for defending Sweet Baby Inc., the grifting consulting firm that inserts D.E.I. narratives into video games.

She’s gone from urging gamers to fight her at a convention to sliding into video game expert Vara Dark’s DMs to threaten her on the Fourth of July. The most bizarre interaction she’s had is with YouTuber Smash JT, where she DMed his wife to try to get her to divorce him over his coverage of Kotaku’s gaming journalism meltdowns.

Last week, Alyssa Mercante posted to X threatening to sue her critics, with many speculating lawsuits forthcoming to Vara Dark and Smash JT, among others, but it turns out her first target is Kiwi Farms. The full text of her complaint is here:

She’s not the first person who’s attempted to sue an online forum for anonymous member’s posts. Former sci-fi author Patrick S. Tomlinson attacked the OnA Forums years ago with a lawsuit that resulted in him having to pay legal fees and damages to the forums for his frivolous suit. He paid $83,736.99 to the forum owner after a judgment was ruled against the embattled Twitter activist. Alyssa Mercante might be facing the same path if she is serious about continuing to lash out against the internet.

What do you think of Kotaku journalist Alyssa Mercante threatening to sue Kiwi Farms? Leave a comment and let us know.

