Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Coco McShevitz's avatar
Coco McShevitz
Aug 8, 2024

People still go to Kotaku?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fandom Pulse
Mark's avatar
Mark
Aug 9, 2024

KOTAKU NEEDS TO FUCKING DIE AS SOON AS MOTHERFUCKING POSSIBLE, I DON'T FUCKING KNOW WHY THESE EVIL DISGUSTING MOTHERFUCKERS ARE STILL AROUND!!!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture