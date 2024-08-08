In a stunning and brave move, Kotaku, the legacy media rag that hates gamers, has appointed black race-baiter and grifter Austin Williams as its new EIC. Williams previously worked at Complex Networks, BuzzFeed, Black Entertainment Digital, and Vibe Magazine, the usual access media and black-centric media outlets.

G/O Media’s Leah Goldman issued a press release upon Williams’ appointment, stating: “Austin understands the zeitgeist and how to mine it. He’s a preternatural digital editor with strong commercial instincts. Austin’s addition to Kotaku is a milestone moment in the brand’s 20-year history.” Goldman is quite right, Williams certainly does appear to understand the current legacy media zeitgeist of “white man bad,” and Austin Williams’ appointment as new Editor In Chief at Kotaku is more that just another diversity hire. Apparently, Austin Williams’ preternatural abilities include an unnatural dislike of white people.

Old tweets by Williams have surfaced, where he said things about white people that would have gotten anyone fired at any job if it was a white person saying what he did about black people. In 2016 Williams posted on X (then Twitter): “I'm in an office full of white people people today. Pray for me.”

In another tweet from 2018 he said: “Working with white people definitely a top five emotionally draining experience.”

To be fair to Williams, it does appear that he has been working with liberal white people all his life, which admittedly would be an emotionally draining experience for any sane person. One may certainly laugh at Williams’ emotional fragility, but seriously, imagine working with the type of people like Kotaku’s failed cam-girl Alyssa Mercante, no wonder Williams asked for prayers.

To cap it all off, and just make it clear that he hates white people, Williams posted on X in 2019: “White people really are the rudest mfs on the planet.”

Austin Williams has since made his X account private, no doubt to scrub all his racist tweets before gamers can see them and expose him for hating white gamers.

Abouthis appointment, Williams says: “Kotaku has always led with a distinct voice and point of view, while also understanding that at its core, it is fan-first,” and “I look forward to bringing my extensive experience in cultivating and serving fandoms across the digital entertainment spectrum, and working with the smart and spirited Kotaku team to take the site to even greater heights.”

Kotaku certainly is a distinct voice, insofar as it has always catered to various lunatic social justice fringe groups, but Kotaku has never been fan-first. At least not fans of video games, as anyone who has been around since Gamergate knows.

Considering that Williams comes from the same access media companies that destroyed themselves pandering to lunatic social justice fringe groups, the same access media companies that are all hit with massive layoffs right now, Williams’ appointment as EIC certainly doesn’t bode well for Kotaku. But then SJW’s always double down, they never learn. Williams built his career through the race-baiting media, appealing specifically to the black market, so it will be interesting to see how well his racist attitude will translate in a largely white gamers demographic.

Expect more “Gamers are racist, white supremacist, misogynist and media illiterate” hit pieces from Kotaku in the coming months. Let us know in the comments what you think about Kotaku’s new racist editor-in-chief.

by Jack Dunn

