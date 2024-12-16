Following the release of Naughty Dog’s new cinematic trailer for its upcoming game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Kotaku was first in line to shill for the game and gamers weren’t having any of it.

The outlet published an article titled “Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Trailer Has Completely Won Me Over” by John Walker where he describes the game as a “fighty-fighty game that sees you battling evil robots, rather than some sort of survival sim.”

He goes on to claim that he “instantly liked” the character design and personality of Jordan A. Mun.

Walker explained, “Mun, played by Tati Gabrielle, is just so immediately personable. She’s twinkle-eyed, gleeful in her refusal to follow her agent’s advice, and thanks to some stunning motion capture and art, conveys vast amounts about her character through the smallest expressions. I want to hang, except neither of us would actually want to hang. We’d nod at one another, then sit at separate ends of the ship.”

Next, he admitted, “And while the hitting a robot with a sword element of the trailer didn’t exactly make me leap out of my chair in delight, I’m finding myself in the weird position of being delighted that this is a Naughty Dog game, despite my, er, not exactly enthusiastic history with the studio’s output.”

Finally, he surmised, “Actually, maybe I’ll bother to grind through yet more hitting robots with swords, if it means I get to experience acting as good as I saw in this trailer and a story deserving of that character, I’m in.”

However, he then hedged, “Of course, it could end up being be stinky-poops (a critical term you likely aren’t familiar with). I don’t know! No one does. Forming conclusions on this game after a single trailer would be perhaps deeply stupid. But if I’m going to allow myself a moment of vibes-based enthusiasm, of all the games in that teetering pile of commercials, this is the game that got me. I’m excited.”

The article was immediately roasted as soon as it was shared to X. Endymion wrote, “Kotaku likes woke slop also water is wet more at 11.”

MakroArt posted, “Kotaku doesn't even make their own opinions anymore They just inverse whatever general player impression is and live on the hate clicks.”

Enialis posted, “If Kotaku says a game is good, I don't buy it lmao.”

John A. Douglas wrote, “Kotaku holding every L imaginable.”

Kangmin Lee posted, “Yeah you like space lesbians we know.”

Feyd wrote, “Wouldn’t play it if you paid me.”

Imagine believing that hamfisting wokeness is a replacement for good gameplay, engaging story, and cool looking character models,” wrote Sellar Arcades. “nope, I'll save my money.... AGAIN. I guess all you Naughty Dog will get out of this is your government funded ESG grant, but no sales $$/ profit... wokeness is killing gaming.”

Vic Singh shared a South Park meme and wrote, “This is why your opinion is irrelevant now.”

Mandolango posted, “Somehow that’s exactly what we expect from you, Kotaku…this is why you’re failing.”

“If Kotaku likes it we know it's going to be trash and then it is going to financially crash,” posted The Hijabi Gamer.

