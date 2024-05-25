Eve, Stellar Blade screenshot

Imagine gaming journalists being upset about a game developer actually giving gamers what they ask for. That is exactly what happened this week when Mark Kern’s petition to free Stellar Blade from censorship that went viral achieved success in a massive win for gamers. Stellar Blade’s Eve costumes were uncensored in the latest updates, which just about had Kotaku and Forbes gaming journalists Ethan Gach and Paul Tassi in tears.

Eve Stellar Blade Neurolink Suit

RELATED: Stellar Blade Uncensors Eve’s Outfits After Grummz Petition Goes Viral

The censorship controversy started when a patch for Stellar Blade was released immediately after the launch of the game, censoring several of Eve’s outfits and removed wall graffiti that read “Hard R.” Mark Kern (Grummz) took on the cause for gamers against the apparent intervention and insistence by Sony to censor Stellar Blade’s Eve costumes. Kern started an online movement #FreeStellarBlade and set up a petition to request the developers of Stellar Blade to un-censor Eve’s outfits as it was originally intended. The petition gained massive support from gamers, and achieved a huge win when a new patch was released with Eve’s outfits now uncensored. The usual suspects at Forbes and Kotaku of course derided the #FreeStellarBlade movement.

But whereas gamers all over the world were celebrating the Stellar Blade developer for giving them what they wanted in a game, gaming journalists from sleaze rag Kotaku, Forbes and to a lesser extent IGN were salty. This isn’t exactly a surprise, considering that so called gaming journalists at Kotaku, IGN and Forbes care more about promoting degenerate political agendas than they care about games and gamers.

Eve Stellar Blade Nano Suit White

RELATED: Internal Strife At Shift Up? Stellar Blade Flirtation With Kotaku Cut Short When Grummz Called Them Out

Forbes writer Paul Tassi penned his lament in his Forbes article titled “‘Stellar Blade’ Patch: Boss Rush Mode And ‘Uncensored’ Outfits” writing that: “The bad part of this is that the “culture war” folks here have been rewarded for their frankly ridiculous campaign lambasting this game, the developers, Sony, everyone for the original outfit changes as some sort of conspiracy which did not exist. The outfits themselves are fine (again, there are a dozen outfits at least this revealing in the game), but this being a “reward” for this group and their behavior is not a great look.”

Kotaku’s Ethan Gach were equally salty about a win for gamers. In his article for Kotaku titled “'Free Stellar Blade' Movement Can't Decide If New Outfits Are Sexy Enough” he attempted to deride Mark Kern and the whole #FreeStellarBlade movement saying: “Proponents of the “Free Stellar Blade” petition are calling this a massive victory and preparing to pack up their bags before moving to a new frontline in the gaming culture wars. “Please sign the petition, which will now be sent as a GIFT to Shift UP!” tweeted 56-year old Mark Kern. “So many have helped to make this possible. Everyone worked so very hard.””

Stellar Blade

RELATED: Melonie Mac Supports The Grummz Stellar Blade 8 Step Plan

IGN’s Wesley Yin-Poole was less invective, but still attempted to downplay the original censoring by Sony: “These are, effectively, the more revealing versions of the Bunny and Cybernetic Bondage suits that some claimed were "censored" in the release of the game. Shift Up CEO Kim Hyeong-tae, however, recently said the changes in the outfits were intentional, and a design choice rather than a "censorship" one.”

For supposed gaming journalist these writers for Kotaku, IGN and Forbes sure show a lack of interest in what gamers want. Let us know what you think about the rivers of salt at Kotaku, Forbes and IGN in the comments.

NEXT: RE:Play X-Com UFO Defense