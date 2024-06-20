Chris Kindred of Sweet Baby Inc. screenshot

by Jack Dunn

What do insecure narrative writers, failed cam girls, and gossip tabloids like Kotaku do for validation when they’re not ruining your games and writing hit pieces instead of gaming manuals? Why, they stalk YouTubers, of course! And try to get them fired too. According to Smash JT, Chris Kindred of Sweet Baby Inc. contacted one of the places where he had worked, fabricating outrageous lies about Smash JT and his website in an attempt to get him fired.

Creepily stalking and trying to get pro-gamer activists fired from their jobs is of course, nothing new for the anti-gamer movement, which includes the likes of gossip tabloid Kotaku editor and failed cam-girl Alyssa Mercante’s simp Nick Calandra, who infamously declared that they should go after pro-gamers funding source because that's where you get pro-gamer activists to stop, that's how you silence pro-gamer activists. Another member of the anti-gamer movement, Chris Kindred, needs no introduction to Fandom Pulse readers. Chris Kindred is the narrative writer working for Sweet Baby Inc. who tried to get pro-gamer activist Kabrutus canceled for starting the Steam Curation group "Sweet Baby Inc. Detected."

Alyssa Mercante screenshot

In Smash JT’s case, Alyssa Mercante was the first of the anti-gamer movement to go after him. She was upset because of Smash JT’s website “Kotaku Detected” where Smash JT holds the anti-gamer movement in journalism accountable, demanding ethical reporting. Apparently, Alyssa Mercante doesn’t believe in accountability and ethical journalism if you are writing anti-gamer hit pieces for gossip tabloid Kotaku. Kotaku editor and failed cam-girl Mercante stalked Smash JT and his wife on Facebook, then messaged his wife with false accusations against him.

Smash JT's Kotaku Detected

Alyssa Mercante was one of the journalists who defended Sweet Baby Inc. from the backlash when the full extent of the flopped Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, for which Sweet Baby Inc. was the narrative consultancy, came to light. In what appears to be a tit-for-tat, Chris Kindred has now come to the aid of Kotaku editor and failed cam-girl and contacted Smash JT’s employer because of his “Kotaku Detected” website. We saw this incestuous relationship between game journalists and developers in Gamergate 1.0, and now we see it extended to include narrative consultancies like Sweet Baby Inc. as well. No surprises there, considering they share the same anti-gamer philosophy.

Kim Belair, CEO of Sweet Baby Inc

Smash JT said that last week Chris Kindred left a message for his employer from three years ago, falsely accusing him of harassing individuals and claiming that Kotaku Detected was specifically targeting a non-white audience. This is easily disprovable from a simple scroll through Smash JT’s website Kotaku Detected.

It should also be noted that Smash JT’s Kotaku Detected website doesn’t list personal telephone numbers or any details about journalists that aren’t public record. The anti-gamer movement did, however, disclose private details, not only of Smash JT but also of other pro-gamer activists like Mark Kern. Chris Kindred, Alyssa Mercante, Nick Calandra, and the rest of their ilk are pure evil incarnate, trying to destroy someone’s livelihood simply for having an opinion.

What do you think of Chris Kindred and his ilk in the anti-gamer movement's creepy stalking? Let us know in the comments.

