Activision celebrates Degeneracy Month in Call of Duty

by Jack Dunn

The latest crazy far-left conspiracy theory comes from Kotaku’s Ethan Gach, who is claiming that the trans bullets in Call of Duty are caused by a bug. In his “Call Of Duty's 'Trans Bullets' Are The Latest Right Wing Conspiracy Rage Bait,” he claims that: “A possible Call of Duty bug is causing a new Pride-themed cosmetic to paint the bullets in one version of one of the game’s guns the colors of the transgender flag.”

"Its just a bug guys" - Kotaku on Call of Duty trans bullets

Kotaku’s far left wing Ethan Gach struggles to stay coherent, though as in the very same article, he writes that: “In addition to a host of new content, including Gundam skins that turn players into walking anime mechs, the update also rolled out free Pride cosmetics on June 1.” He even goes further and acknowledges that: “One of those camo variants is the transgender flag. When the camo is applied, it paints the players’ gun into a glittery version of the flag’s colors. It also applies the flag’s design to the texture on the ammunition cartridge for one skin on one particular gun: the M4.”

Nowhere in the Kotaku rambling does Ethan Gach provide any evidence that the Call of Duty trans bullets are caused by a bug*; to the contrary, the Call of Duty trans bullets appear to be a feature in line with Acitivision’s LGBTQ+ Weapon Camo variants developed specifically for Left’s Degeneracy Month. From the Activision website: “Call of Duty is for everyone, and we’re proud to celebrate Pride Month by offering seven different Weapon Camo variants, each representing the colors of the different LGBTQ+ flags. Available as a free Gift Pack, find them in the Store in a single bundle.”

Sci-fi author and comic book creator Jon Del Arroz previously commented on the cringe Degeneracy Month virtue signal by Activision on his YouTube channel.

Culture critics were quick to point out that in light of the recent spate of trans violence and disproportionate involvement in violence like mass shootings, Activision’s decision to feature trans bullets was rather ill-conceived. LibsOfTikTok posted on X: “Call of Duty is now enabling kids to roleplay being a literal trans t*rr*rist. With the uptick in actual trans violence that we’ve been seeing, it’s alarming that @CallofDuty would introduce this.”

Ian Miles Cheong added: “Activision's Call of Duty just added transgender bullets to the game in honor of Pride Month, so you can literally roleplay a transgender mass shooter,” with a clear reference to the recent mass shooting by transgender Aiden Hale (born Audrey Elizabeth Hale) The Covenant School.

*Unless Kotaku's Ethan Gach is implying that trans activists are the bugs in the Activision system.

