Konami announced during its recent Konami Press Start showcase that Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill remake.

At the end of its showcase, Konami revealed a graphic with the Silent Hill title alongside Konami and Bloober’s team’s logo. It also noted it was “in development.”

On X, the official Silent Hill Japanese account made clear that Bloober Team is working on a remake.

It posted, “Silent Hill remake in the works. We are currently working with Bloober Team on a remake of Silent Hill, which was released for PlayStation in 1999.

No other details about the game were released.

As noted in the post on X, Silent Hill was originally released in 1999 and it was created by Keiichiro Toyama. The game puts players in the role of Harry Mason as he explored the town of Silent Hill looking for his missing adopted daughter.

This announcement comes in the wake of Bloober Team releasing the Silent Hill 2 remake last year. The game hit a peak concurrent player count of 23,676 on its release date in October.

According to a press release the game sold a million copies within its first week of release.

By the end of January another press release revealed it had sold 2 million units.

What do you make of Konami and Bloober Team making a Silent Hill remake?

