Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 12, 2025

So the same clowns who butchered Silent Hill 2 are given more work. Awful news.

Reply
Share
Proto's avatar
Proto
Jun 13, 2025

No thanks

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture