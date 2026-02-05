What a day with Starfleet Academy. While its content is gold, making tons of clicks for content creators online, it appears no one else is actually watching the show, which is not good news for the current regime at Star Trek. We will talk about this, The Dragonriders of Pern, Tolkien what-ifs, and more tonight on the Livestream at 4 PM PSt:

