Vincent D’Onofrio appeared to claim that a trailer for the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series has been delayed due to the LA fires.

When asked by an individual on X about a trailer, D’Onofrio replied, “Postponed because of LA fires. It's coming.”

In a subsequent post, he also confirmed that the show is slated to premiere on March 5, 2025.

He wrote, “Daredevil: born again will premiere March 5 th . 2025.”

Marvel previously announced that the show would debut on Disney+ on March 4th. So it’s unclear if the show has been delayed a day or if it will receive a red carpet premiere that will take place on the 5th after it has already debuted on Disney+.

It had also previously revealed a brief look at the show with a Look Ahead trailer for all of its Marvel Studios projects at the end of October.

The series official description states, “In Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

The series underwent a significant creative with The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit claiming Marvel Studios was planning a “significant creative reboot of the series.”

That reboot saw the studio remove creative duties from Chris Ord and Matt Corman and relegated them to executive producers. The studio also removed all of the show’s planned directors.

Marvel brought in Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct the series after previously working on Loki Season 2 and multiple episodes of Moon Knight. It also tapped Dario Scardapane, who worked on Punisher and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan to showrun the series.

What do you make of D’Onofrio appearing to confirm the trailer has been delayed due to the LA fires and that the show will premiere on the 5th instead of the 4th?

