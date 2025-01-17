I’ve never seen such a corporate spiral like the developers from Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. They’re obfuscating and it’s really bizarre. Meanwhile, Fandom Pulse is at 149 paid subscribers, will you be our 150?

Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!