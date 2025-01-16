Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has reportedly been banned in Saudi Arabia.

Warhorse Studios’ upcoming game Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has reportedly been banned in Saudi Arabia. Saudi-based outlet True Gaming reported, “We have received official confirmation that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has not been cleared for release in Saudi Arabia by the General Authority for Media Regulation.”

The outlet added, “The reason is that it violates one of the terms of the classification and clearance systems for video games, and the publisher's unwillingness to make the required modification to the content.”

It is unclear at this time what term the game violated. There was a rumor that it was banned for “unskippable gay scenes.”

That rumor was reported by VGA4A on X, “Urgent and official: Kingdom Come Deliverance II banned in Saudi Arabia, due to unskippable gay scenes in story mode.”

However, the original Arabic can be translated in a number of different ways as a source informed Fandom Pulse. It can be translated as saying it is “showing anomaly scenes that cannot be tolerated,” or “unskippable scenes of deviance in story mode,” or “showing deviance scenes that cannot be tolerated.”

Of note, in the outlet’s coverage on its website, machine translation does not mention the term “gay.” Instead it notes the outlet reported, “It seems that the picture has become clear now, as the fate of the game will be to be banned from publication in the region”

The article added, “The game has been banned in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because it contains an immoral scene that promotes hidden agendas in video games.”

Furthermore, it noted, “The source also indicated that the game developer refused to release a revised version specific to the region, which led to the ban decision.”

Another Saudi outlet, SaudiGamer.com also made no mention of “gay.”

It reported, “Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has been officially banned in Saudi Arabia, and the reason seems to be a sex scene between two people, with no ability to cancel or override the scene, and as we've learned, it's more than a minute long. The developer does not appear to be working on a Middle Eastern version at this time.”

Warhorse Studios has not addressed any of the reports or rumors about the game’s status in Saudi Arabia.

