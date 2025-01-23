Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Minakata Hizuru's avatar
Minakata Hizuru
Jan 23, 2025

Vote with your wallet and playtime you have all the power.

Do not support Jewish Woke Marxists Communists Indoctrination.

Xbox Sony Nintendo is dead play on PC,Mobile/table

Reply
Share
2 replies
Rubymosh's avatar
Rubymosh
Jan 24, 2025

Why do they even write these woke rules? If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen is what we used to say. As long as you're not threatening anyone's life I say anything goes.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture