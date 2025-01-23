Deep Silver, the publisher of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, removed a code of conduct from the game’s Steam forum and shared new guidelines that still bans “critising others for their choices.”

About a week ago, moderator My4NH from Plaion shared a Code of Conduct for the forum stating, “We are grateful for the vibrant and passionate discussions that take place here. Your love for this game and its immersive world has forged a unique and thriving community. To ensure that our forums remain a welcoming place for all, we are introducing a new set of community rules designed to maintain smooth moderation and foster meaningful, respectful discussions.”

He added, “We get it—this is a PEGI 18 game, and colourful language is part of the vibe. Occasional swearing is fine, but keep it reasonable. Excessive profanity, bigotry, sexism, racism, hate speech, sexual harassment, or threats will not be tolerated.”

Next, she instructed players to stay on topic, respect others, and keep it clean.

She also made it clear that the players should not have religious or political debates, should not share spoilers, should not spam or self-promote and that they should report their fellow player rather than retaliate.

Finally, she noted players should follow Steam’s Community Guidelines as well.

From there, she revealed that she and her moderation team will have “Zero Tolerance for Discrimination.”

Next, she noted that it will not tolerate “Hate Speech or Harmful Ideologies”

She wrote, “We stand against all forms of hate speech and dangerous ideologies.”

Finally, she shared the consequences for violations which includes, “Deleting posts or threads, locking threads, issuing warnings, Temporarily or permanently banning users from the forum.”

She then concluded by sharing how players should respond to “discriminatory or harmful behaviour.”

He wrote, “If you encounter discriminatory or harmful behaviour, report it using the Steam reporting tools. Moderators will review all reports and take appropriate action.

Let us keep this forum a place of camaraderie, respect, and fun. May your swords be sharp, your wit sharper, and your conduct the sharpest of all!”

This Code of Conduct has now been removed and replace with new Steam Guidelines by Deep Silver.

In a post pinned to the game’s Steam forum, the company stated, “Over the past few days, we've listened to your feedback and updated our community guidelines to better reflect the kind of space we all want this to be. We've made them clearer, simpler and shorter to keep things fair, respectful and focused - thank you all for being part of this journey with us.”

It then shared a new set of bullet points:

Respect others: Treat everyone fairly. We're not trying to stifle free speech, but ad-hom attacks, criticising others for their choices - whether in-game or in conversation - has no place here.

• Stay on topic: Keep discussions focused on Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

• No spoilers without warning: Use spoiler tags or clearly label posts with details.

• No spam or self-promotion: Irrelevant posts or promotional content will be removed.

• Follow Steam's Guidelines: These guidelines are in addition to Steam's Community Guidelines.

What do you make of these new Steam forum guidelines?

