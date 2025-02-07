Kingdom Come: Deliverance II not only depicts a graphic scene of two individuals engaging in sodomy, but it’s now been discovered one of the individuals in question is a teenager.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Creative Director Daniel Vavra confirmed the game features a scene depicting sodomy back in January.

He wrote on Facebook, “So after the leftists cursing me at Nazi's for 10 years, now Nazi's cursing me at Jews because Saudi Arabia might want to ban KCD because of the homosexual scene.”

READ: 'God Of War' Creator David Jaffe Seemingly Admits He's A Woke Activist

He reiterated it on X writing, “KCD is an RPG, you are responsible for your decisions. If you want Henry to try a same-sex adventure, feel free. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. All affairs are (and were in KCD1) purely optional. The characters are perfectly aware, that it was a forbidden sin.”

Following the game’s release IGN revealed the scene in question featured Henry engaging in sodomy with his friend Hans.

READ: Woke Propaganda Aimed At Gamers Seemingly Pushed With U.S. Taxpayer Dollars

It’s now been uncovered that Hans is a teenager when this scene takes place. The first Kingdom Come: Deliverance features a Codex and one of the entries is for Hans Capon. It states that he was likely born around 1388 and died in 1419.

The entry reads, “The underage son of Jan Jesek Ptacek and Hedvika of Dauba.”

In the opening scene for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the game makes it clear it takes place in 1403.

That means if the year 1388 is accurate for the year of Hans birth, he’s only 15 years old when he’s engaging in sodomy with Henry.

It’s also quite possible he was born later and that would make him even younger.

Given the age that the game depicts Hans as, it should be banned in the United States as the game is clearly graphically depicting child pornography.

Furthermore, authorities should investigate developer Warhorse Studios and potentially seek criminal penalties against the company given the illegal nature of what they created.

NEXT: Rumor: Rocksteady Developing Single-Player Batman Game After 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice' League Failure