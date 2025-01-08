Daniel Vávra, one of the developers of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, recently shared that large studios are “terrified” of YouTubers like Critical Drinker and Asmongold.

In a recent appearance on the V.O.X. News YouTube channel as translated by Reddit user Parezak, Vávra said, “Listen, I've even heard that they're (big developers/companies) really scared of "hatetubers", let's say. The kind of guys who started criticizing. Critical Drinker, Asongold and others who started criticizing big companies.”

He continued, “And I thought it was so niche. Okay, he's (Asmon) got like a few million followers. His videos have some impact, but it's definitely not what everybody is watching.”

However, he then noted, “And now, I've found out from some people that companies are really terrified of them and it's really having an impact. That when somebody starts to critique the game and the corporate world, that it does have an impact.”

From there, Vávra shared his own criticisms of AAA studios and how they react to the criticisms by Asmongold, Critical Drinker, and others, “And it's unsustainable how these corporations do it. Considering that they've now made games that nobody wanted. And they even said it, when those gamers started complaining, that they didn't like it and they didn't want that kind of game. And the developers started telling them, that they were stupid and that it wasn't a game for them. Which is completely bizarre, that you're insulting your own customers."

It is no surprise that these AAA studios and others would indeed begin to be afraid about the massive backlash against them.

2024 saw numerous developers release games that did not sell at all after gamers sniffed them out as woke.

The list includes: Concord, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Star Wars Outlaws, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Unknown 9: Awakening, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Dustborn, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and more.

If you go back further, the list also includes Saint’s Row and Forspoken.

Looking ahead to this year gamers already have their sights set on Avowed, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Fable, Split Fiction, Dispatch, Outer Worlds 2, and Borderlands 4.

What do you make of Vávra’s comments?

