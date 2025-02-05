Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Creative Director Daniel Vavra recently told one possible customer “don’t buy the game” when asked about if it was necessary to include a graphic depiction of sodomy in the game.

On X, user MissAevann questioned Vavra about the necessity of including a graphic depiction of sodomy in the game.

The user wrote, “Was this even necessary?”

Vavra responded, “Dont buy the game!”

READ: Former 'Concord' Director Of Marketing And Operations Joins Halo Studios As Senior Product Marketing Manager

Vavra’s comments will sound familiar to Marvel Comics readers given it is what writer Kelly Sue DeConnick told SyFy Wire back in 2017.

She said, “If you don’t like my politics, don’t buy my book.”

Later in the interview she said, “I’m going to make the book that I’m going to make and if you don’t want to read them; don’t read them.”

By 2019, DeConnick was lamenting the state of the comic book industry telling Nerd News, “from our perspective the industry has contracted and we’re very worried about comics right now. So, it’s always interesting to me that the outside perspective is always, ‘Comics are booming!’”

She later stated, “I think I tend to be pretty optimistic, but in this one I’m worried. I’m straight worried.” When asked why she elaborated, “Because stores are closing at a phenomenal rate. Independent comic sales are down. Mainstream comic sales are down except the top three or five books are up. Everything in the mid list is way down.”

“Numbers that used to be numbers that would get you cancelled are now like, ‘No, that’s a hit.’ Independent books making the back the cost of doing floppies is– like names that should be able to do it no sweat are going into the red on singles and not coming out until the trades. And it worries me,” she elaborated.

READ: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Director Hired To Work On New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Video Game

DeConnick is not the only one to make such comments. More recently Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa told Variety that people who did not like his casting should not “watch. Turn off the TV. Go and touch grass, please, for God’s sake.”

Potential viewers seemingly took his advice as his turn as the Doctor has posted the worst ratings in the series’ entire history. The season finale only garnered 2.25 million viewers overnight and only achieved 3.69 million viewers after a week.

At one point the show barely achieved over 2 million viewers with the penultimate episode only bringing in 2.02 million viewers overnight.

It is unclear if Vavra’s comments will affect the sales of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Warhorse Studios recently announced the game had sold 1 million copies already.

READ: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Writer Says Franchise Is Not Dead After EA Gutted Studio And Axed Entire Writing Team

Given these sales numbers, it is clear that wokism is unlikely to be defeated by simply speaking out against it and closing one’s wallet to it.

As Edward Feser recently noted “The ideas and arguments [of wokism] are uniformly bad, but many people remain attached to them anyway, because the main appeal of wokenessis below the level of reason. As I have argued elsewhere, it is fueled by seething envy and ressentiment directed against the natural order of things. These spiritual pathologies make any politics rooted in them especially militant, hateful, and impervious to rational persuasion.”

In order to eradicate it, Feser states, “It should instead be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse.”

What do you make of Daniel Vavra echoing Kelly Sue DeConnick and telling a customer to not buy the game?

NEXT: Blizzard Technical Artist Reportedly Facing No Repercussions After Posting "Kill Your Local MAGA" On Facebook