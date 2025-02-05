Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

LumberJackAhz
Feb 5, 2025

It's called "The Last Of Us 2 Effect".

They gained a Fanbase with the first one, and then Rug Pulled the Fans in the Sequel. As a result the Sequel sold ONLY due to the first one, BUT the next Product they make will fail.

This isn't the Win they think it is..........

Mr0303
Feb 5, 2025

Way ahead of you, Vavra. You have shown your face months ago and I'm happy to ignore your woke propaganda.

