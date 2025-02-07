Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Creative Daniel Vavra addressed the fact that the game includes a graphic scene showing a child engaging in sodomy.

It’s been uncovered that the graphic scene depicting sodomy in the game actually shows a child (Hans Capon) engaging in it.

It was revealed by IGN that the scene in question featured Hans Capon with the outlet writing on X, “The medieval world of 1403 Bohemia can be a lonely and dangerous place, so why not make it just that bit more special by romancing everyone’s favourite Lord, Sir Hans Capon.”

Based on a codex from the first game, Hans is a teenager when this vile act takes place.

An entry from the Codex for Hans Capon states that he was likely born around 1388 and died in 1419. It also makes it clear he is “underage.”

It states, “The underage son of Jan Jesek Ptacek and Hedvika of Dauba.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’s opening scene also makes it clear that the game takes place in 1403. That means Hans would only be 15 if he was born in 1388. It’s possible he could be even younger if he was born after 1388.

Czech website Jiskra also notes that Hans Capon did not even come of age until 1406.

A machine translation states, “Ješek Ptáček was already a fifty-year-old man when his son Jan was born. He took refuge in Polná Castle and left the Ratajské dominion to his son Jan, who came of age in 1406.”

Vavra responded to this discovery when one person on X wrote, “If you decide you want a love scene with Hans in KCD2, you are committing paedophilia because Hans is 15 years old. You cannot even make up stuff like that.”

He retorted, “Imagine that women at the time were married at the age of 12 and had children. Also they needed witnesses during first sex.”

The individual retorted, “If you were aiming for historical accuracy, why are there no children in the game? Because they could be killed? Killing them is bad, but having sex with them is fine? Ok bud.”

Vavra replied, “So there are no children, but Capon is a child and... You seem kinda lost...”

"The individual then replied, “So Capon is the only child in the game, and coincidentally, it is possible to have sex with him. You were lost when you designed the game.”

Vavra did not reply to that comment.

What do you make of Vavra’s comments about the game featuring sodomy with a child?

