Daniel Vavra, the Creative Director on Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, has issued a second statement on a depiction of a graphic child sodomy scene featured in the game.

Last week it was uncovered that a graphic sodomy scene that was confirmed to be in the game by IGN featured the character of Hans Capon, which Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s Codex indicated was around a 15 year-old boy.

IGN confirmed the scene in question featured Hans writing on X, “The medieval world of 1403 Bohemia can be a lonely and dangerous place, so why not make it just that bit more special by romancing everyone’s favourite Lord, Sir Hans Capon.”

Vavra had previously confirmed the sodomy scene existed on Facebook, “So after the leftists cursing me at Nazi's for 10 years, now Nazi's cursing me at Jews because Saudi Arabia might want to ban KCD because of the homosexual scene.”

He reiterated it on X writing, “KCD is an RPG, you are responsible for your decisions. If you want Henry to try a same-sex adventure, feel free. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. All affairs are (and were in KCD1) purely optional. The characters are perfectly aware, that it was a forbidden sin.”

As noted above, the Codex from Kingdom Come: Deliverance for Hans Capon states that he was likely born around 1388 and died in 1419.

The entry reads, “The underage son of Jan Jesek Ptacek and Hedvika of Dauba.”

In the opening scene for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the game makes it clear it takes place in 1403.

Czech website Jiskra also notes that Hans Capon or Jan Ptáček did not even come of age until 1406. Interestingly enough, following our initial reporting on this matter, the page has been taken down.

Nevertheless, a machine translation from the site states, “Ješek Ptáček was already a fifty-year-old man when his son Jan was born. He took refuge in Polná Castle and left the Ratajské dominion to his son Jan, who came of age in 1406.”

Vavra initially responded to the discovery responding to an individual on X who wrote, “If you decide you want a love scene with Hans in KCD2, you are committing paedophilia because Hans is 15 years old. You cannot even make up stuff like that.”

Vavra retorted, “Imagine that women at the time were married at the age of 12 and had children. Also they needed witnesses during first sex.”

The individual retorted, “If you were aiming for historical accuracy, why are there no children in the game? Because they could be killed? Killing them is bad, but having sex with them is fine? Ok bud.”

Vavra replied, “So there are no children, but Capon is a child and... You seem kinda lost...”

"The individual then replied, “So Capon is the only child in the game, and coincidentally, it is possible to have sex with him. You were lost when you designed the game.”

Vavra did not reply to that comment.

Now, in a new statement, Vavra wrote on X, “Jan Ptáček (Hans Capon) is a historical character. His date of birth is UNKNOWN and is probably BEFORE 1388. He got married in 1403 (year of KCD events). His son was born in 1404 - famous Hynce Ptáček who helped king Jiří z Poděbrad to the throne. There are no children in KCD.”

He also added, “His marriage is actually part of the story of KCD.”

Of note, Czech website Stredovek, which is dedicated to Czech history, says that Jan was born before 1398.

It also states that his son Hynek was born sometime in the early 15th century. It does not provide a specific date.

Furthermore, it was documented in 1408 what Ptáček’s dowry for his wife Jitka was.

What do you make of Vavra’s recent statement?

