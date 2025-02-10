Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Feb 10, 2025

More desperate damage control. Vavra is saying that the historical figure was "probably" an adult. There's still the issue of turning him gay.

AJ
Feb 10, 2025

When I'm long dead and someone makes a video game or movie about life in the 21st century, I very much hope they don't involve me in any gay romances. I DO NOT CONSENT, future content creators.

