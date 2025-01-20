Daniel Vávra, the Creative Director for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, confirmed the game allows players to engage in a “same-sex adventure” and also attempted to address player concerns regarding the inclusion of Musa of Mali in the game.

On Facebook, Vávra initially confirmed the inclusion of a homosexual scene.

He wrote, “So after the leftists cursing me at Nazi's for 10 years, now Nazi's cursing me at Jews because Saudi Arabia might want to ban KCD because of the homosexual scene.”

Now, in an 11-post thread, Vávra began, “It is time to address wild claims some people spread that are apparently based just on one screenshot and a poorly translated tweet (Spoiler alert: contains spoilers about the story of KCD2).”

“There are NO unskippable cutscenes in our games. Anybody who claims otherwise never played them,” he declared. “We are NOT (nor ever were) banned in any country - at least not that we know of.”

From there, he wrote, “As much as I don’t like ‘forced diversity’, nobody was forcing us to do anything, and we are not forcing anyone to do certain things.”

“Gay characters were already in KCD1,” he continued. “KCD is an RPG, you are responsible for your decisions. If you want Henry to try a same-sex adventure, feel free. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. All affairs are (and were in KCD1) purely optional. The characters are perfectly aware, that it was a forbidden sin.”

Next, Vávra addressed the inclusion of a character named Musa in the game. He wrote, “The game takes place in one of the richest cities in Europe which was besieged by a massive foreign army. That’s the reason why the life in such a city is more diverse than the life in villages which were featured in the first game.”

“Musa came to Bohemia with an invading army as a member of the royal court of King Sigismund, whom he met thanks to his engagement at the court of Sultan Bayezid. He's an educated noble and renaissance man from the Kingdom of Mali,” he relayed. “At the same time, Musa is a very unusual figure for the local Bohemian folk, and many of the situations around him in the game stem from this. So his presence makes sense and creates lots of interesting situations in the game. The way he talks and behaves has a reason.”

He then explained, “Everything displayed corresponds to the morals and social norms of 1403 Bohemia and is only there to make an interesting story, and not at all to appeal to a ‘modern audience’.”

“We don't want KCD to be used as clickbait by people who didn't even play it yet,” he concluded. “Some of them sadly turned into exactly the same narrative they pretend to be fighting against. The amount of hateful behavior is really sad and it will damage any cause associated with it.”

Of note, Vávra previously claimed back in 2015 that “there were no black people in medieval Bohemia. Period.”

In another post while discussing The Witcher 3 he also stated there were no non-white people in northern/western Europe.

Following Vávra’s comments, former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz shared an alleged leak claiming to provide information on the homosexual scene or scenes that are in the game.

Kern posted, “Yes, Henry can romance other characters in the game. Henry can romance another male, however, this is not forced upon the player in any way.”

“Similar to how Bioware did romance checks, you must a) Initiate the dialog and b) pass around 5 dialog choice romance checks without missing one in order to unlock this romantic partner,” he explained. “You have to go out of your way to do this and do it over the course of half the game.”

He continued, “The dialog options for the male romance are treated very secretive, VERY taboo and in line with the historical times.”

“The romance scene is extremely brief, and entirely skippable,” he added. “5 seconds of kissing total and 5 seconds of them on the bed naked: ‘No one is hanging dong and they are just on top of each other kissing. The other cutscenes with Henry and women are much more vulgar haha.’”

Next, he shared, “For fun, I asked if the women in the game were as well endowed as the first game. The reply: ‘oh, the tiddies be wildin’! Haha. A LOT of titties.’”

He then reiterated, “All cut-scenes are skippable. Plus: ‘Story, side missions, romance scenes. All can be skipped.’”

“There are no other examples of LGBTQ in the game, minus the one character from the 1st game but his sexuality isn’t even mentioned,” he posted. “(Main quest for sure, not all side quests have been played yet).”

He finished the post, “Many people talking about Istvan and Erik from the first game being gay. In this one, it’s not even mentioned in main story: ‘While it's confirmed in the first game that Istvan is gay in the first game, to my knowledge, they don't even reference it in this one.’”

As for Musa, Grummz also shared details on the character and his role in the game. He said, “There is a black character in the game, he is a medic: ‘He's very well thought out from a writing perspective. He's under command of an enemy commander and while said commander IS kind to him, everyone around him treats him like shit. He's a very likeable character. It goes into pretty hardcore detail how he ended up there.’”

“The town are not multi-cultural and fit the historical times,” he wrote. “‘The black character is FOR SURE a fish out of water from a cultural stand point.’”

What do you make of Vávra's confirmation that the game allows you to engage in a "same-sex adventure" and his explanation for the inclusion of Musa?

