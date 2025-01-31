Daniel Vavra, the Creative Director for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, mocked Christianity in a pathetic attempt to deflect from the fact that he included sodomy in the game.

Vavra confirmed the game features sodomy earlier this month. He wrote on Facebook, “So after the leftists cursing me at Nazi's for 10 years, now Nazi's cursing me at Jews because Saudi Arabia might want to ban KCD because of the homosexual scene.”

READ: Rumors Regarding Changes To Yasuke In 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Are Allegedly Part Of Disinformation Campaign

He then reiterated it on X writing, “KCD is an RPG, you are responsible for your decisions. If you want Henry to try a same-sex adventure, feel free. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. All affairs are (and were in KCD1) purely optional. The characters are perfectly aware, that it was a forbidden sin.”

Now, in an attempt to deflect the criticism he is rightfully and justly receiving, Vavra has resorted to mocking Christianity.

On X he wrote, “This will be terrifying for some! These are the three kings who visited newly born baby Jesus. "The Dream of the Magi, from the Queen Mary Psalter, England, 1310-20."

READ: Senior BioWare Writing And Editing Team Laid Off After 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard's' Failure

While Vavra does not state his intentions with posting the image and his comments it appears to be an obvious attempt at mocking Christianity in an attempt to deflect from his own admission that he included sodomy in the game.

X user Yorch Torch Games reacted, “Gamers, The director of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is now mocking Christian art in a lame attempt to justify the presence of LGBTQ propaganda in the game. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is 100% Non-buy-nary. Gamers deserve respect. Christians deserve respect.”

The image is clearly not promoting sodomy as Vavra attempts to imply, but is merely depicting the Dream of the Magi, which is recounted in the Gospel of Matthew.

It states, “And having been warned in a dream not to return to Herod, they departed for their country by another way.”

Furthermore, as St. Augustine notes in Sermon 202, the Dream of the Magi and the decision to not return to Herod is the rejection of a past sinful life and the beginning of a new life in Christ.

St. Augustine said, “Having come to know, then, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who for our consolation was laid in a cramped and crowded lodging house, and now for our exaltation is seated in heaven; let us proclaim him in this land, in this region of our flesh, by not going back the way we came, nor seeking to follow in the footsteps of our former manner of life. That, after all, is the meaning of those Magi not going back the way they came. Change of way means change of life.”

READ: Rumors Regarding Changes To Yasuke In 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Are Allegedly Part Of Disinformation Campaign

Furthermore, the Queen Mary Psalter, where this piece of art is located in, was likely created in the 14th century in England when the country was still Catholic. The Church in its Catechism notes that “the sin of the Sodomites” is one of the seven “sins that cry to heaven.”

It also makes clear, “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

What do you do make of Vavra’s attempt at mocking Christianity to deflect from his promotion of sodomy?

NEXT: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Creative Director No Longer At BioWare