zee
Jan 18, 2025

Melonie Mac Voice: " FAGGOTS!"

James Taylor
Jan 20, 2025Edited

The story can be moved forward without a gay sex scene. NO story has been enhanced, advanced, or even moved at all with written/graphical sex.

I'll give an example:

Seeing Linda Hamilton's bewbs in Terminator did nothing to continue the story (it's quite easy to reveal Reece was the father of John Connor without Linda going native in poorly lit sex scenes). It was put in, along with the hyper-violence which DID advance the story, to get a hard "R" rating. As a teen, it was titillating to see Linda's tiny little boobs... but as an adult, I can tell it did nothing to advance the story or create anything but a giant e-brake on the pacing, that was already slowed by the break in pursuit... You could have within the time that scene was played intimacy without nudity, and like television of old with standards-and-practices, a bed scene without the unstylish bumping of uglies that Cameron I guess thought was high art. It is simple. Porn is a dopamine hit. Nothing more. It doesn't heighten awareness of a story, nor does it forward a plot... (even the "plot" of 70's porn wasn't moved along by the acts themselves... I know, radical concept!)

I get that some people have proclivities to see it. In fiction, they like to read twilight fanfic turned into porn for women, okay... they can have that. In games like this.. which do NOT focus on these sorts of things, even though the creator says "role playing", it is NOT needed and is a needless distraction to garner publicity. I'm afraid he is getting the WRONG publicity. And if he thinks this will make the game sell more copies, I've got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell... hardly used.

Role Playing is an escape from reality... the sweat, tears, and tedium of the real world. Wandering the wasteland, Tamriel, or similar place is not about getting sneaky-freaky with a green alien woman. Even when Kirk was getting the alien chick, it wasn't necessary to see him slapping dat-a$$ to get the point across. I am not old-fashioned...but there are places, and content, that satisfy the itch that this developer thinks he's scratching.

Asinine comments aside, he isn't doing himself any favors. And he is not reading the room. Sometimes it takes sticking the fork into the socket for some people to get the point. Sorry, but you can keep your degeneracy. I'll play something else.

