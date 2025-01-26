Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has been confirmed as banned in Saudi Arabia, being removed from the Play Station Network after Daniel Vavra claimed Warhorse Studios has never been banned in any country.

The crusading video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been under intense scrutiny from gamers ever since it broke from Saudi Arabian news outlets that the game would be banned in the country because of a graphic gay sex scene in the game. Since then, Warhorse Studios has attempted damage control, only making matters worse for the company.

Matters were made worse when the Steam community posted a code of conduct banning “homophobia” and “transphobia,” with multiple players saying they were removed from the forum because of an activist community manager at the company. That language has since been changed but made more nebulous rather than using those direct words.

Daniel Vavra is a designer and co-founder of Warhorse Studios, and he’s made several posts talking about how he always intended the game to be the way it is, as well as defending homosexual activism after gaslighting players on the subject with several posts on X and Facebook.

In one of Daniel Vavra’s threads, he said, “We are NOT (nor ever were) banned in any country – at least not that we know of.

With news reports coming out about the subject, it appeared as if this statement was an outright lie, and now it’s been confirmed Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has been removed from the Play Station Network in Saudi Arabia.

The game now shows as “not available for purchase on the network, but it goes beyond that according to Minimal Effort Gaming.

A Play Station user showed a screenshot also showing that pre-orders are being refunded in the country, confirming the product is no longer offered in Saudi Arabia, and also stating, “the game is not playable, and any purchased in-game content is no longer accessible.”

The founder of Mad Scribe Games, who makes medieval-themed tabletop RPG games such as the popular Baptism of Fire by RPG Pundit and now has a new supplement titled 10 1 Samaratins out for the game, commented on the matter.

He told Fandom Pulse, “Kingdom Come is the result of trying to straddle the fence. I think things are slowly normalizing, and I hope Trump will cause the downfall of woke DEI initiatives in companies. If we can get rid of the idea of ESG scores and cut ties with the WEF, I think we can take back games and comics.”

The 101 Samaratins supplement does what Kingdom Come promised to do with Bohemia, but with the Polish Piast Kingdom, creating a tabletop campaign that’s actually true to the time period and ancient kingdoms without any of the diversity elements thrown in.

Warhorse Studios has a lot of damage control to do after throwing in BIPOC and homosexual elements into a setting where it’s nonsensical, and now it is having their game removed from countries that don’t want this kind of content imposed on their populace as a result.

