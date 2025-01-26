Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Håvard's avatar
Håvard
Jan 27, 2025

On one side deeply disturbing to side with the Saudis, but on the other, this shit has simply escalated to point where even slim concessions to the woke paradigm should get punished economically. I, for one, planned on buying KCDII - precisely because I wanted a Message-free game experience. Now they've lost me.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture