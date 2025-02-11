Luke Dale, the actor who plays Hans Capon in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, recently shared his opinion that if you are opposed to woke ideology in gaming you’re “not necessarily into gaming.”

In an interview with the BBC alongside fellow actor Tom McKay, who plays Henry in the game, the duo were asked about the backlash the game has received for pushing woke ideology by promoting sodomy and including the character Musa of Mali after the game’s Creative Director Daniel Vavra had previously claimed there were no black people in Bohemia while promoting the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

To be clear, Vavra wrote in 2015, “would you please explain to me whats racist about telling the truth? There were no black people in medieval Bohemia. Period.”

He also stated there were no non-white people in Northern/Western Europe.

Furthermore, Warhorse Studios Community Manager Christian Piontek previously noted that Henry was not a homosexual when promoting the first game.

He wrote on YouTube, “But you will play as Henry the son of a blacksmith, and yes, he is straight, and white and male and from Bohemia.”

Nevertheless, Dale informed the BBC, “I think it's quite a quite an interesting thing that's happened. With the first game there was a backlash from a more left-wing mentality and then there's been something of a backlash this time around from the right-wing mentality.”

McKay then indicated that no one has discussed these topics to him in person, “It's a really good barometer of the distortion between online interaction and real world interaction. We did nine hours and it didn't come up once."

From there, Dale indicated that if you oppose woke ideology being injected into the game via the promotion of sodomy as well as Musa of Mali you’re not interested in gaming.

He said, “I think to be honest with you, the people that are true big fans of gaming and this game aren't bothered about that sort of stuff.”

“It seems to be people that are really politically involved and they care very much about politics and not gaming and they've just used this as a weapon, but they're not necessarily into gaming,” he added.

Or it is quite possible that there are a significant number of people who are interested in gaming and they want nothing to do with woke ideology and the promotion of objective evils such as sodomy. Something Kingdom Come: Deliverance II pushes in its game and in its marketing. It’s not the gamers who decided to put sodomy in the game or included Musa of Mali after claiming there were no black people in Bohemia. That was Daniel Vavra and Warhorse Studios.

But this type of rhetoric is not unheard of. Vavra himself has been pushing it on social media.

On X, user MissAevann questioned Vavra about the necessity of including a graphic depiction of sodomy in the game.

The user wrote, “Was this even necessary?”

Vavra responded, “Dont buy the game!”

It’s rhetoric that was made famous by woke ideologue Kelly Sue DeConnick back in 2017 when she told SyFy Wire, “If you don’t like my politics, don’t buy my book.”

Later in the interview she said, “I’m going to make the book that I’m going to make and if you don’t want to read them; don’t read them.”

It was then parroted by Ncuti Gatwa during promotion for the recent run of Doctor Who just last year.

He told Variety, “Don’t watch. Turn off the TV. Go and touch grass, please, for God’s sake.”

What do you make of Dale and McKay’s comments?

