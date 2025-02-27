We don’t know for certain that Daniel Vavra changed the lore in Kindom Come: Deliverance to age up his protagonists because of our reporting that showed definitively the graphic sex scene would have been between underage boys as it stood, but he quietly updated it after we put pressure on and then this happened:

You can determine for yourself. But it seems like we’re having a very real impact on the culture since Fandom Pulse can get developers from Embracer Group, one of the most evil, woke corporations on the planet to panic like this. It’s why it’s so crucial there’s real journalists like us doing the work here.

