Daniel Vávra, the developer of Kingdom Come Deliverance and the upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 humiliated BioWare and Electronic Arts and their Dragon Age: The Veilguard game.

Vávra posted on X a comparison of the Steam metrics between Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The metrics show that Kingdom Come: Deliverance hit an all-time peak of 96,069 concurrent players compared to Veilguard’s 89,418 concurrent players.

Furthermore it shows that Kingdom Come: Deliverance had more players playing in the last 24-hours with the game hitting a concurrent peak of 10,926 while Veilguard only did 10,727.

Finally, it showed that 7,615 people were playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance compared to just 4,635 players in Veilguard.

He wrote, “Wow. 7 years old game vs recent release.”

Of note, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is on sale for 80% off from December 4th to 18th.

Vávra’s comments come after his studio Warhorse Studios announced that it would release Kingdom Come: Deliverance II a week early on February 4, 2025.

As for the reason why, Warhorse Studios spokesman Toby Stolz-Zwilling said, “Why you might ask? Well, simple, so you can start 2025 with the best game there is.”

The company also released a new story trailer for the game.

On top of solid player counts on Steam for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the sequel already has fantastic numbers on Steam even though it does not release until February.

It currently has 104,452 followers, it sits #15 in wishlists, and is already 72nd in the top sellers list.

To be clear, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is currently outselling Dragon Age: The Veilguard. It also already has more followers than Veilguard too.

Veilguard is currently 80th on Steam’s Top Seller chart and it only has 94,195 followers. The game has been available to purchase since October 31st.

Funny enough, numerous game journalists attacked Vávra back in 2018 after he did an interview with German website GameStar where he defended the historical accuracy of the game.

In the interview, he said, “Probably the most serious accusation in the current debate revolves around the accusation that we are actively denying the presence of people of different skin colors or ethnicities in our game and are thereby promoting a racist worldview. That is wrong.”

“I personally do not deny this fact nor does Kingdom Come: Deliverance limit itself to any ethnic group. Over the course of the story [of the game], based on our knowledge of the historical events, there are Czechs, Germans, and Jewish residents as well as the largest group in the game Cumans (in German also Kipchak), a Turkic-speaking tribe from the Eurasian steppe, who found their way to Bohemia at this time as a result of the migration and the displacement by the settlements of the Hungarians,” he shared.

Vávra continued, “The nationality of other characters reflects what we know about Bohemia around 1403. Thanks to intensive research, this knowledge includes entire family trees and property rights. As already mentioned, the plot of Kingdom Come: Deliverance is limited to a limited area of today’s Czech Republic (16qkm), an area that lies far inland from the European continent. Based on our sources, the region was mainly populated by people whose regional origin is in present-day Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Belgium (Walloon). In addition, the sources speak of a few people of Italian origin, who worked mainly as stonemasons and architects in the big cities and a Jewish community.”

“Of course, the situation at the time looked more heterogeneous in some other countries,” he said. “Countries whose coasts have been heavily traveled, for example, through maritime trade. The people of Bohemia were certainly also aware that there are people of other skin color or descent, not least thanks to the representation of biblical persons or other works of art, however, it is more than doubtful that under their normal living conditions in rural areas, in the KCD is authoritative, ever had direct contact.”

“We have already dealt extensively with historians and historical sources while preparing for the work on the game. When the first allegations were made, I reiterated and intensified this discourse to make sure that we do not portray history in any altered form,” he asserted.

What do you make of Vávra humiliating BioWare, EA, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

