Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Feb 28, 2025

If certain developers weren't so gung-ho about putting LGBT pedophilia in games, they wouldn't need to backtrack and age characters.

Maybe developers need to go back to making general-population games that everyone will want to play. Stop pushing LGBT+ pedophilia. Gays don't want it, lesbians don't want it, bisexuals don't want it. Only the mentally ill men in dresses seem to want it.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 27, 2025

They are trying to hide the child abuse they put in their game, but only after the backlash.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture