Warhorse Studios co-founder and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Executive Producer Martin Klíma claims that criticisms and condemnation of the game’s degenerate woke features “was very unfair and disingenuous.”

In an interview with PC Gamer, Klíma was asked whether he believed the criticism of the game affected its sales, reception, or developer morale.

He initially rode the fence saying, “I would really, really like to know the answer to this one. You can really convincingly argue both ways. You can convincingly argue that we got some extra visibility—that it doesn't matter what they say about you, as long as they spell your name right.”

However, he also added that “any controversy is hurtful, and you want to speak about the game, and you don't want to explain some… tangled reasoning.”

When he finally shared his own opinion, he claimed it seemingly had no affect, “My personal take on this is that this whole kerfuffle only mattered to, really, a handful of terminally online culture warriors, and that they are basically an insignificant intersection with the gaming public writ large, and the real players really don't care about it at all, and probably most of them never really even heard about these pseudo-controversies.”

Additionally, he claimed the criticism of the game’s various woke elements was to “a small degree … We all felt that it was very unfair and disingenuous, these attacks, for the first game and the second game both.”

He then went on to claim that it seemingly had no affect on the company or its employees, “So this sort of gels the team a little bit. You have this kind of 'besieged fortress' mentality, but I don't think it really mattered to us, really, that much.”

“I'm pretty sure that you could find actually quite a few people in the studio that have a very dim awareness of this whole kerfuffle,” he concluded.

Most of this appears to be narrative spin because the facts of the matter tell a different story. The company refused to address whether or not the game had homosexual scenes after reports came out it was going to be banned in Saudia Arabia for such degeneracy. The company initially sent out Lead Designer Prokop Jirsa to put out fires in a developer stream stating, “If you want to know anything about our game, you can watch it by yourself. Really, it was a bold move by marketing when we send the review codes because we allowed everyone to use their own footage. So if you want to know more, if you want to research, really search the internet, find your favorite YouTuber, check his gameplay. Don’t trust only us. Just watch other people. Wait for reviews. And I’m pretty sure you’re really love what we’re offering.”

PR Manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling then concluded, “I think that’s a nice ending. Trust us, and don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

The company’s Creative Director Daniel Vavra eventually confirmed the homosexual scenes in the game, but also painted himself as a victim claiming he was getting cursed at by Nazis.

He then lied to players claiming the scene in question was depicted in a negative fashion and that sodomy was a forbidden sin, “KCD is an RPG, you are responsible for your decisions. If you want Henry to try a same-sex adventure, feel free. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. All affairs are (and were in KCD1) purely optional. The characters are perfectly aware, that it was a forbidden sin.”

It was eventually uncovered that the homosexual scene was actually a depiction of child sodomy given the Codex from the first game for Hans Capon, one of the characters depicted in the degenerate scene, was a teenager when the scene takes place.

The Codex noted that he was likely born around 1388 and died in 1419. It also described him as “The underage son of Jan Jesek Ptacek and Hedvika of Dauba.”

In the opening scene for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the game makes it clear it takes place in 1403.

That means if the year 1388 is accurate for the year of Hans birth, he’s only 15 years old when he’s engaging in sodomy with Henry.

It’s also quite possible he was born later and that would make him even younger.

Vavra responded to this discovery writing on X, “Imagine that women at the time were married at the age of 12 and had children. Also they needed witnesses during first sex.”

The individual retorted, “If you were aiming for historical accuracy, why are there no children in the game? Because they could be killed? Killing them is bad, but having sex with them is fine? Ok bud.”

Vavra replied, “So there are no children, but Capon is a child and... You seem kinda lost...”

“The individual then replied, “So Capon is the only child in the game, and coincidentally, it is possible to have sex with him. You were lost when you designed the game.”

Vavra did not reply to that comment.

Warhorse Studios changed its Codex entry Hans Capon for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II to remove the descriptor “underage.”

After the backlash against the scene, the company would patch in an extra descriptor to the codex that was originally discovered by users of the Kiwi Farms forum.

At the end of the codex entry it now states, “Unlike his historical precursor, however, we took the poetic license of making Hans Capon a twenty-year-old man in our game.”

It’s very clear that the backlash against this woke degeneracy did indeed affect the company and its employees. They clearly lied about it to start, then issued rationalizations and justifications in an attempt to sell it, and then worked to get rid of loose ends. And now, they’re running a revisionist campaign with PC Gamer.

Now, whether it affected sales, it's interesting that Klima did not address that point at all. Instead he deflected. He attempted to marginalize and dehumanize the people who rightfully and justly criticized the game for these woke elements.

Regardless, the game still seems to be doing pretty well commercially. It had a peak player count of over a quarter million when it released and most recently still had a 24-hour peak of almost 50,000.

Sales estimates claim the game has sold between 3.4 million and 4.1 million copies.

