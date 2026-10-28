Amazon renamed Kindle Unlimited as Kindle+ on Oct. 22 and added audiobooks to the same $11.99 monthly subscription, including titles narrated by its AI service, Virtual Voice. Listening now pays authors from the KDP Select Global Fund, the pool that already pays for ebook page reads. The change arrives in a market with more books than at any point in history, falling reading rates, and a new KDP cap of two new titles per format per week. The three moves have to be read together.