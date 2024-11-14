Andy Cortez, one of the hosts on the Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel, defames YouTuber Smash JT with a wicked and vile accusation.

In a now-deleted post, Cortez shared screenshots from X account WashYourCrack that claimed that Smash JT used a degenerate online hookup site.

The account posted, “well, I guess if Smash JT wants to hide behind a block while spreading false rumors then he wont mind me mentioning the ‘JeffTSmash’ account on a c**k hookup site—created in 2015 that mentions his city, hobbies, and wife by name.”

Cortez shared the screenshot as well as the accompanying image and wrote on X, “the setup and punchline are incredible.”

Cortez’s post was in response to Smash JT telling Cortez’s Kinda Funny co-host Greg Miller to “get c***ed” after he encouraged the Kinda Funny audience to vote for Kamala Harris.

Smash JT responded to Cortez providing proof that a user using the name artslade1972 was attempting to impersonate Smash JT and had changed his user name on the site to JeffTSmash.

He wrote, “Hardcore lefty spreading misinformation… color me shocked. This is actual defamation, proven to be faked. Here’s the proof of the actual account that changed its name. This is shameful to flippantly post this to a wide audience without actually doing any research first.”

Smash added, “I’ve had to deal with people harassing me constantly today. You really are a complete piece of s**t, Andy Cortez.”

Cortez responded by informing Smash JT that he would delete the post, but did not seek forgiveness or even apologize for his defamation.

He wrote, “I'll delete it because I'm not a complete piece of s**t, only about 90% when it comes to dealing with you all. Sorry you were harassed, I know you'd never bother or attack anybody on this website.”

Smash JT replied, “A simple ‘sorry, that was completely out of line’ would’ve sufficed. Your backhanded at trying to be funny in an 'apology' to try and downplay what you just did here is noticed, but not appreciated. This was a super s****y thing to do to someone.”

Of note, Cortez recently went on a rant against gamers who oppose the DEI and woke agenda during a Kinda Funny livestream that was shared to X by former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz.

Cortez ranted, “You f***ing need DEI because you wouldn’t have jobs if DEI didn’t exist to complain about. You wouldn’t be making money on YouTube if DEI didn’t exist. So you’re really the ones that need it.”

