Kickstarter has had a history of hiring woke activists masquerading as comic professionals to run the comic side of their company. Sam Kusek, formerly of Boom! Studios fame, seems to be much the same as he’s taken to crusading banning conservative creators while showing his Trump derangement on X.

In the mid-2010s, Kickstarter was notorious for banning conservative creators. Most remember how the company refused to allow Richard C. Meyer to crowdfund his Jawbreakers: Lost Souls book. They seemed to relax more after the 2020 election, but when their outgoing head of comics left, she was replaced by Bryce Gold.

Bryce Gold, even though his X handle is “@_nicegold,” was anything but nice to conservatives. He gained immediate infamy by posting “F*** Donald Trump,” making many wonder if he would be as bad to conservatives as the prior regime.

We soon found out he would be, as Kickstarter banned the project The Wise of Heart by Hans Schantz, a poignant story ironically about the woes of censorship.

Now, Sam Kusek is the head of Kickstarter. As we posted yesterday, he recently banned the author of Fandom Pulse without giving any reason, despite having more than a dozen successful campaigns.

Sam Kusek has also spent the last few days retweeting anti-Trump propaganda on X. Hailing from Portland, OR, he is the type of activist one would expect that would censor artists and try to ruin careers over politics.

Recently, he posted comparing J.D. Vance to something from George Orwell’s 1984, despite the vast majority of the country believing Vance won the debate.

He also accused Donald Trump of breaking election laws in another retweet.

As usual, a “Senior Outreach Lead for Comics” isn’t about comics at all but about politics, and he’s shown that if conservative creators get too successful, he will do everything in his power to ensure they get deplatformed and their businesses destroyed.

Because of this, we’ve moved to Fund My Comic, a company owned by a good man committed to free speech. Our new military sci-fi graphic novel, The Emerald Array, may be too hot for Kickstarter, but it’s because average comic fans will love our 1970s aesthetic space marine action.

Back us on Fund My Comic today and spread the word that there’s an alternative in town. We need to build our base on a reliable platform. Thank you for your support!