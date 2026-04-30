Kickstarter sent a message to comic book creators on April 29, 2026, that it can no longer support explicit and suggestive content on its platform. The ban covers nudity, implied nudity, pornographic material, and sexual language. The move is a step in the right direction for a platform that has spent the better part of two years drowning in pornographic comics campaigns.

The policy change arrived in two emails to affected creators. The first, sent at 8:52 AM EDT, cited a partnership with payment processor Stripe as the driving force. Kickstarter listed the prohibited content explicitly: