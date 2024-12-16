The Punisher is a fan-favorite Marvel Comics character who grew in his legend because conservative writers like Mike Baron and Chuck Dixon created an undeniable mythos. Now, in a new interview on his YouTube channel, Mark Millar implies that the character is best written by conservatives.

Frank Castle, as a character, is a man on a zealous mission based on getting justice for his dead family because of corruption. It’s something that resonates as often the government agencies can’t do what’s necessary because of bureaucracy and even more corruption internally.

As the character spun off from Amazing Spider-Man into his own book, Mike Baron and Chuck Dixon added a lot of depth to the character, including giving him a deep Catholic faith which makes the character more human and relatable than being an ordinary vigilante.

Leftists, including original Punisher creator Gerry Conway, have done everything in their power to disavow The Punisher in recent years, and the character has been mishandled and mistreated by Marvel Comics as a result.

Mark Millar runs a YouTube channel where he interviews all kinds of creators left and right to his credit, making him one of the few independent voices in the comics industry who transcends politics, a voice the medium desperately needs.

He interviewed Nexus creator and Punisher writer Mike Baron, who has a new Sherlock Holmes comic out on FundMyComic now, with very interesting points made on the character.

“Am I right in thinking you’re probably conservative mostly? Which I think works great on the Punisher,” Mark Millar said.. “Chuck Dixon is the same, and I think there’s a zeal to the Punisher when it’s written by a conservative. Frank Castle seems to be enjoying what he’s doing and the writers are enjoying writing Frank Castle.”

“I was so appalled with what Marvel has done with the Punisher that I created a title called Private American,” Mike Baron replied. “

The conversation continues on how Disney Marvel has mostly abandoned the Punisher in recent years, which Millar says is because they want to focus on “family-friendly” characters. However, many speculate that it’s because The Punisher is seen as a right-wing character.

In recent years, Jason Aaron has taken the Punisher logo and changed it because of its association with the police and right-wing movements opposing Black Lives Matter.

Marvel Comics even went so far as to remove the Punisher character altogether, sending him to hell and having his dead wife condemn and disavow him in Frank Castle’s final story before Marvel replaced him with someone completely different.

Despite this, there is a hungry audience for Punisher-like characters. Mike Baron has made over $80,000 on his Private American character, while Chuck Dixon’s Horseman in the Rippaverse, who has also received Punisher comparisons, has moved over 10,000 books.

Mark Millar said he’s heard other creators rumbling about wanting to occupy the space Disney Marvel has abandoned as well since the concept is so popular among readers.

It seems that Marvel Comics doesn’t understand how to write characters like The Punisher because of the industry’s turn left in the last decade, blacklisting creators like Mike Baron and Chuck Dixon from being able to do anything with these beloved properties.

As more creators turn independent and shy away from giving their work to big corporations who have an agenda, it appears as if Marvel is missing the boat on what could be some of the best comics ever made.

