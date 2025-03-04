Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 4, 2025

They have been woke propaganda for a while. The Oscars are a fake authority to dictate which movies are good. "Oscar bait" is a term for a reason - a boring movie which pushes the politically correct values. The difference is that now people notice more.

Reply
Share
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Mar 4, 2025

Didn't even notice the oscars. If I want degeneracy I'll go to 7.200mhz

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture