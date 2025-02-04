Kevin Feige recently shared that the main thing he wants audiences to take away from Captain America: Brave New World is a “full acceptance of Sam Wilson as Captain America.”

As reported by Games Radar, Feige attended a press conference promoting the upcoming film where he said, “I think, in many ways, the victory has already happened, but it's that full acceptance of Sam Wilson as Captain America, right?”

He added, “That shield has been passed, and it feels like the audience knows it was passed to the right person, and I think this movie will solidify that more.”

Feige’s comments were reiterated by Director Julius Onah who said, “This is about cementing Sam Wilson as our new Captain America. And his superpower is his empathy, and I want the audience to walk away with that emotional, inspiring idea of that empathy.”

“Because I think the twists and the turns, the action, surprise, the fun ride that they will absolutely go on is about taking you to that emotional destination,” he stated.

It’s unlikely a significant portion of Marvel’s audience will accept that Sam Wilson is Captain America especially given actor Anthony Mackie’s comments where he said that Captain America does not represent America.

Mackie stated, “For me Captain America represents a lot of different things. And I don’t think the term 'America' should be one of those representations.”

He added, "It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable."

As far as the idea that Sam Wilson’s super power is empathy, it’s quite laughable especially given how they depicted him in the Disney+ show Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In that show, Wilson’s character shows a false empathy or false compassion. He sympathizes with criminals and terrorists rather than the victims. In fact, in the final episode, he sees Karli Morgenthau attempt to murder Sharon Carter and instead of attempting to disarm her and detain her, he shouts, “I’m not gonna fight you!”

After she beats him down, Carter eventually shoots her. After she’s shot Wilson immediately goes to her side and cradles her in his arm. She says “I’m sorry” as her last words.

He then carries her toward an ambulance where he meets with a number of politicians and instructs one to stop calling the terrorists, terrorists.

From there, Wilson lectures the politicians and refers to Morgenthau, “This girl died trying to stop you and no one has stopped for one second to ask why. … People believed in her cause so much that they helped her defy the strongest governments in the world. Why do you think that is?”

As noted by Archbishop Fulton Sheen, compassion “always implies a moral order. Namely, a distinction between right and wrong. Between the main who was waylaid on the road and the robbers and thieves who beat him up.”

He added, “Compassion also implies that there’s a distinction between a man destroying himself through his own fault and being destroyed by others.”

As for false compassion he explained, “False compassion, which is gradually growing in this country, is a pity that is shown not to the mugged, but to the mugger. Not to the family of the murdered, but to the murderer, not to the woman who was raped, but to the rapist, not to the poor girl who’s given a shot of dope, but to the rich boy who happens to come from a fine family.”

“There are some judges in our courts, there are some social workers, not all, there are sob sisters, there are the social slobberers who insist on compassion being shown to the muggers, to the dope fiends, to the throat slashers, to the beatniks, to the prostitutes, to the homosexuals, to the punks. So that today the decent man is practically off the reservation. This is the false compassion,” he declared.

What do you make of Feige and Onah’s regarding Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World?

