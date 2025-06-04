Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jun 4, 2025

Same hype every movie-failure.

Changes nothing.

Woke people think that by just claiming something, it is so: gender; sexuality; racism; beauty... Remember that Lucifer claimed, "I will be just like God." And how did that work out for him?

Woke failure breeds woke failure. Don't consume; you're not missing out.

J.R. Logan
Jun 4, 2025

Progressives want the revolution today. Sue Richards being the leader is the end of a three or four movie arc. Not the start. You need a movie with the akward and unsure Invisible Girl who grows into the Invisible Woman. And I remember she soloed everyone in the civil war shutting it down. At the end of the story. But they can't show a weak woman.

