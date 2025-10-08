The state of Kentucky has filed a lawsuit against Roblox.

In a 68-page complaint, the state of Kentucky charges Roblox with:

Unfair and Deceptive Acts and Practices in Violation of Kentucky Consumer Protection Act

Unjust Enrichment

Negligence

Negligence - Failure To Warn

Specifically, the complaint notes that “Defendants repeatedly assure parents and the public that Roblox is safe for its user base of minors, but in reality Roblox is a hunting ground for child predators, and Defendants fail to implement basic safety controls to protect child users. Moreover, despite their detailed knowledge of the dangers lurking on the Roblox platform, Defendants knowingly fail—through affirmative misrepresentation and selective omission—to inform Roblox users and their parents about the dangers inherent on the Roblox platform.”

It goes on to outline the dangers lurking within Roblox including “child predators acting alone to international organizations—linked with terrorist groups—that are dedicated to child sexual exploitation and self-harm.”

Additionally, it notes that Roblox could easily put a stop to this, but it doesn’t, “Defendants could, at any moment, place barriers between their unwitting child user base (and the parents and guardians of that user base) and the monstrous criminals lurking on Roblox. Most obviously, Roblox could accomplish this by requiring informed parental consent prior to allowing minor children to establish an account on Roblox. Instead, Roblox continues— as it has done for almost two decades—to allow children to create accounts without any form of identity verification, nor with any indicia of parental consent.”

On X, Kentucky’s Attorney General Russell Coleman has blasted Roblox writing that the “company has sold out children’s safety for profit.”

In another post he wrote, “This company turned a blind eye while predators exploited its platform.”

He also wrote it “has become a playground for predators who seek to harm our children.”

In another he stated, “On Roblox, predators don’t just lurk in the shadows. They are out in the open. This image shows direct references to child exploitation and links to Satanism. This conduct shouldn’t get anywhere near our kids, and it’s why we sued Roblox.”

In a press release announcing the lawsuit, he said, “The Commonwealth of Kentucky has filed a lawsuit for its knowing failure to protect children from the darkness that lurks on its platform. Roblox is the website of choice for child predators.”

