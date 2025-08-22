Katee Sackhoff, who played Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian and had previously voiced the character in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, claims she lost all her confidence after the show and even stopped working for three years because of it.

During an episode of her podcast, The Sackhoff Show, alongside guest Tahmoh Penikett, Sackhoff shared, “I lost all of my confidence after Mandalorian. … Yeah. All of it.”

She explained, “My style of acting has always just been: your first instinct is the right instinct. Do that. Play the reality of the situation. And I’ve never really played a character. I’ve always played two steps removed from myself, in a sense. It always felt grounded in some part of my belly, of who I was.”

“Bo-Katan is nowhere near who I am as a human being,” she continued. “Her life. What she wants. Like, I didn’t understand her. I mean, as much as I understood her, I didn’t. I never felt her in my stomach. I never identified with her. I didn’t know how to find her. … And it broke me. It just broke me, where I started doubting everything about myself.”

Sackhoff then relayed because of this lack of confidence she was not working, “I’m not a strong auditioner on tape and I was having to put myself on tape. I wasn’t booking anything. And for three years I basically didn’t work. And it just destroyed my confidence.”

Sackhoff went on to share that due to this lack of confidence she broke down and cried alongside her Battlestar Galactica co-star Michael Trucco, “I was like crying one day with him at his kitchen counter. And he was like, ‘You’re going to be fine. You always work.’ And I was like, ‘I’m not okay, man. I’m not working. I’m so broken. I’ve got no confidence left. I don’t know what to do. I’m lost.’ So I was scrambling and I had no technique to fall back on. I had no technique to get me through, to find my characters again.”

From there she shared how she lost it on her old manager, “The worst thing was my old manager would say things like, ‘This is just easy for you. It’s so easy for you. You don’t even have to try. Just stop trying. You’re trying too hard.’ And he would say, ‘You’re just better at this. Just stop.’ And I lost it on him one day and started screaming. And I was like, ‘Stop saying that to me. You’re destroying me. You’ve told me my entire life it’s easy for me and it’s not f***ing easy. And now I’m at a point where I’m falling apart because it’s not easy and you’re telling me it’s easy.’”

She then hired a new manager who put her in touch with an acting coach whose job was to help her regain her confidence.

