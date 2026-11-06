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ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
3h

He was perfectly within his rights to say that.

With that being said: call him out, ridicule him, and blacklist him (dont harass of course!). Stop consuming his works. Cut him out. Why? Because that's what the other side has been doing for years now. I refuse to stand on principles the other side doesn't honor any longer. Turnabout is fair play at this point.

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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
5h

I don't have to agree with what you say, but I will defend to my death, your right to free speech.

We all get mad during political season. If he hadn't apologized, I'd have a problem with it.

As it is..give the dude a break.

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