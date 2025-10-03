Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Oct 3

Zack Stentz lied severely, that his nose grew like Pinocchio’s.

Reply
Share
M.D. Wiselka's avatar
M.D. Wiselka
Oct 4

I grew up in the 80s. Maybe I missed it, but I don't remember ANY kid's cartoon featuring makeout scenes between characters, hetero- or homo-. This has no place in children's programming. It is not appropriate as it deals with a subject that children are not mature enough to fully comprehend or appreciate.

Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture