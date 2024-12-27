Doctor Who reached new ratings lows with “Joy To The World” as the Steven Moffat-written special attained the lowest ratings for a Christmas special in Doctor Who history.

The current iteration of Doctor Who has been mired with controversy ever since Russell T. Davies took the helm with a trilogy of 60th Anniversary Specials. Despite bringing back David Tennant, those specials were filled with identity politics signaling to call Tennant a “male presenting Doctor” while walking around with a new transgender calling himself “Rose,” and even went so far as to cast Sir Isaac Newton, a historical figure, as an Indian man.

Ratings on the 60th Anniversary Specials were already the lowest on record for Doctor Who specials, with viewership at 5.08 million, 4.83 million, and the final special, “The Giggle,” only receiving 4.62 million.

With a new doctor in Ncuti Gatwa, the Christmas special that followed these, “The Church On Ruby Road,” saw a small uptick to 4.7 million for its ratings, but the audience quickly tuned out as each of the new “season 1” episodes as they branded this new Disney+ iteration received many of the lowest ratings in Doctor Who history as well.

The lowest came with Episode 7 of the 8-episode season, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” posting a dismal 2.05 million for the overnight ratings. The finale saw a small uptick again, but the trend is clear—audiences are not interested in the gay, black Doctor who constantly lectures them on identity politics.

Now, the new Christmas Special, “Joy To The World” is reported to have the lowest overnight ratings for a Christmas special yet again with 4.11 million according to Doctor Who TV.

The episode takes a character named Joy and gives a twist to the Biblical story of the Star of Bethlehem in a new Steven Moffat episode. The Doctor goes to a place called The Time Hotel which allows tourists to go to different points in human history for their stay. A briefcase contains the essence of a new star which is being placed back in time and the Doctor has to get to it before it destroys Earth.

The episode is filled with identity politics again, with the Doctor attacked in the middle of the episode for “mansplaining” with the term used multiple times. Another scene shows an ask if The Doctor has a “boyfriend,” and it’s revealed that the Orient Express traveler female is writing love letters to a female companion to further push the evil LGBTQ agenda.

Viewers have shown they’re sick of the politics, though Russel T. Davies has given interviews spinning it to pretend it’s a good thing. Davies stated as reported by the Radio Times, “In coming back, I wanted to make it simpler and I wanted to make it younger. Those two things are often not discussed – you read reactions to it and people are missing that. It’s simpler and younger – and it is working. The under-16s and the 16-34 audience as well is massive.”

However, despite this spin, he did admit the truth, “It’s not doing that well in the ratings, but it is doing phenomenally well with the younger audience that we wanted.”

Though Season 2 and a spinoff series are already filmed, this era of Doctor Who might come to an end before a season 3 as doubt has been cast ast to whether it will be renewed with its poor ratings.

As fans continue to tune out, the likelihood of Doctor Who continuing with Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa becomes more unlikely.

What do you think of Doctor Who “Joy To The World” receiving the lowest overnight ratings for a Christmas Special ever? Leave a comment and let us know.

