Actor Josh Brolin recently teased that the possibility for a third Sicario film is very real.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Horowitz brought up the film saying, “When I spoke with Benicio [Del Toro], he seemed to have some hope for another Sicario. You, Emily [Blunt]. I don’t know if Denis [Villeneuve] would be involved or not.”

Brolin responded, “I mentioned it at some point — I don’t know maybe just to be contrary — I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s never going to happen.’ And then producer showed up and Molly and you know, ‘That’s not true.’ Which is fine. And then I just heard recently that it’s very, very real. So cool.”

Brolin went on to share that he does not know if Villeneuve would return to direct the film, “I honestly don’t know that.”

READ: 'Godzilla Minus One' Sequel To Begin Filming At The End Of This Month

Back in 2023, producer Basil Iwanyk indicated a script for the film was being worked on. He said, “When we can continue writing it. It was pencils down, but the idea is awesome.”

Additionally, he indicated that Del Toro’s character would return, “Oh yeah... I can't wait for Sicario 3. I could watch Benicio play that guy forever. I mean, I can watch Benicio in anything, but with that character, it doesn't get old."

The original Sicario came out in 2015 and starred Emily Blunt, Brolin and Benicio Del Toro. The story saw an FBI agent join a government task force to take on drug cartels on the border of the United States and Mexico.

The movie, which was penned by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Villeneuve, grossed $46.8 million domestically and another $37.3 million internationally for a global gross of $84.2 million.

A sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado released in 2018. It saw Del Toro and Brolin return, but instead of Blunt starred Isabela Merced. While it too was written by Sheridan, Stefano Sollima directed the film. The film saw the war against the cartel escalate as they began trafficking terrorists into the United States.

The movie made $50 million domestically and another $26.2 million internationally for a global gross of $76.3 million.

It’s unlikely that Sollima will return to direct this third film having previously told Variety, “I'd love to watch another chapter of Sicario, but it should be from a different director who has their own specific style. You shouldn't have more than one film from the same director. Then it would be too much like a real franchise.”

Are you interested in a third Sicario film?

NEXT: The Walt Disney Company To End Reporting Paid Subscriber Numbers