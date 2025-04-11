Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, shared how his depiction of the character will differ from Chris Evans’ portrayal.

Quinn first described his character telling Entertainment Weekly, “He’s a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he's funny.”

Next, he noted how he’s different than Evans’ version, “Myself and [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so. This version of Johnny is less callous with other people's feelings, and hopefully there's a self-awareness about what's driving that attention-seeking behavior."

READ: Michelle Williams Declares She Wanted Her 'Dying For Sex' Sex Scenes To Untangle Traditional Values

Director Matt Shakman provided more details about Storm’s character, “He is really smart. He's on that spaceship for a reason, and I think sometimes people forget that in various comic stories, he's been one of the most heroic of them, even if he's undercutting his heroism at every turn through humor.”

“He's Sue's brother, which means they are cut from similar cloth,” he added.

READ: Vanessa Kirby Confirms 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' Explores Gender Politics With Sue Storm

The official synopsis for the film states, “The official synopsis for the film states “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The film arrives in theaters on July 25th.

What do you make of Quinn’s comments about how his Human Torch and Johnny Storm is different from Evans’ version?

NEXT: Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'Tomb Raider' Series Reportedly "Dead" At Amazon MGM Studios